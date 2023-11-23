HamberMenu
Mysuru hosts International TB conclave

November 23, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Chemicals Fertilizers, and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba inaugurating the International TB Conclave-2023 at JSS Medical College in Mysuru on Thursday. Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The International Tuberculosis Conclave-2023 was held at JSS Medical College here on Thursday.

Organised by the Departments of Community Medicine and Respiratory Medicine, JSS Medical College, JSS AHER, Mysuru, the conclave was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers, and New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba.

A. Namassivayam, Minister for Home, Electricity, Education, Industries and Commerce, Government of Puducherry presided. Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, who is the chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), graced the occasion.

In his address, Mr. Khuba highlighted the efforts being put in by the Centre for TB eradication. ‘TB Harega, Bharat Jeetega’, he said, expressing hope that the disease will be eliminated with all the ongoing efforts.

Mr. Namassivayam spoke about the challenges faced in combating the disease for its elimination and efforts by the government for “TB Mukt Bharat‘‘.

JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, while addressing the gathering, appreciated the efforts of both departments for organising the conclave.

Dr. Salil Bhargava, Dean, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, who was the chief guest, released an e-souvenir of the conclave and stressed the need for addressing comorbidities like malnutrition besides “TB Mukt Gram Panchayat” campaigns that are need of the hour.

Dr. Suresh, Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Dr. B Manjunatha, registrar, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research were the guests of honour.

Dr. Rajendra Panduranga Joshi, DDG, Central TB Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Suma M.N., vice principal, (Pre-Clinical), Dr. Praveen Kulkarni, vice principal (Paraclinical), Dr. Jayraj, professor and head, department of respiratory medicine were present.

Dr. Nayana Shabadi, organising secretary, Dr. Sunitha Singh, and Dr. Shwetha Kurkuri, assistant rofessors, department of community medicine were also present. More than 500 delegates from different parts of the country participated.

