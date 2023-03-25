Mysuru hosts gastroenterologists’ conference

March 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

AI-based Endoscopy - CAD-eye Technology - for endoscopic treatment for cancer launched

The two-day conference “Gastrointestinal (GI) Update 2023’, an international gastroenterology event, began here on Saturday. More than 400-plus gastroenterologists from India and abroad are attending the conference.

On the occasion, the Artificial Intelligence-based endoscopy – CAD Eye Technology – was launched at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CAD eye-based endoscopes improve cancer detection rate very early, which is crucial for curing cancer. The diagnosis helps in early detection and enables endoscopic treatment for cancer,” Rajkumar P. Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, told a press conference.

At the event, noted surgical experts demonstrated the latest advancements in the field of laparoscopic bariatric, liver, and pancreatic surgery. The conference also saw the participation of postgraduates in the field of surgery and medicine from various medical colleges in the State, said Nairuthya S., Consultant Chief Gastrointestinal Surgeon.

Hironori Yamamoto, Chairman and Professor, Gastroenterology, Director - Endoscopy Centre Jichi Medical University Hospital, Tochigi, Japan, who attended with his associates, spoke on the CAD Eye Technology and the benefits it offers to patients with colon and intestinal cancers.

“The technology helps distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous lesions that can lead to early detection and treatment of cancer in patients suffering from GI issues,” said N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President, Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Endoscopic procedures were performed and shown to the delegates via Live Transmission, which was one of the highlights of the event. Recent techniques, including bleeding from the stomach, which could be stopped using endoscopic techniques, were showcased. These techniques and procedures were taught to the practitioners, physicians and to budding doctors of Mysuru and Karnataka, along with hands-on training.

The GI (Gastrointestinal) Update 2023 is being organised by Apollo BGS Hospitals in association with FUJIFILM India.