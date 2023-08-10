Mysuru hosts CII’s first family business conclave

August 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

CII Karnataka organised its first edition of Family Business Conclave 2023, on August 8 and 9 in Mysuru, focused on the theme ‘Managing Change and Expectations-The Way Forward’.

R. Nandini, Deputy Chairperson, CII southern region, gave insights on Indian Family Business’s culture and tradition playing a significant role in shaping India’s sustainable and economic growth, relationship between employees and customers. “Let’s embrace innovation by holding the core values,” she said.

The conclave deliberated on various aspects of family business, including the distinct challenges and opportunities, emphasising on the significance of understanding governance and succession planning, effective leadership transitions, growth, mutual respect, trust while navigating challenges and enduring on values, a release said.

Farhad Forbes, Chairman, FBN International, explained the significance of managing the paradox between business and family during the session on international perspectives.

The conclave proceeded with a conversation with Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson of Thermax Limited, who shared her thoughts on leadership development and choosing the right person for role. Arjun Ranga, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council, shed light on understanding the succession and planning, saying that “no matter how big or small the industry is, your family matters. I always put family before myself.”

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council, said CII is an effective networking platform for industry collaboration and added that CII Karnataka Family Business Conclave 2023 is an important initiative promoting the development of the ecosystem for family businesses to grow and sustain, embracing change to thrive in a dynamic business environment.

Venu Nuguri, Vice-Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council, emphasised on various aspects of the Family Business. Sam Cherian, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone, spoke about “Family Business as the backbone of the economy and stand as an integral part of business ecosystem.”

The conclave was attended by more than 60 representatives from diverse family businesses and included discussions on international perspectives, insights on the growth and diversification of generational family businesses presented by Kaushik Raju, COO, Atria Group, and Pavan Ranga, Past Chairman of CII Mysuru zone, the release said.

The conclave culminated emphasising on the importance of building a strong and cohesive family business culture, embracing innovation, being open to change and charting down a successful growth with diversification strategy and much more dynamic perspectives.

