ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru hospital completes advanced cardiac procedure

Published - September 10, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Avant BKG Hospitals, Mysuru on Tuesday said it has successfully completed its ‘first MitraClip valve repair procedure’, a treatment for patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation. The procedure was led by the hospital’s Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Rajagopal Jambunathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitral regurgitation, a condition characterised by the leaking of the mitral valve, is one of the leading causes of heart failure. Traditionally, this condition has been treated through open-heart surgery, which poses risks, especially for patients with weakened hearts. The MitraClip offers a minimally invasive alternative by repairing the valve via a small puncture in the groin, significantly reducing recovery time and the risk of complications, a press release said here.

Dr. Jambunathan said, “The MitraClip allows the valve leakage to be effectively sealed without needing an open-heart surgery, improving recovery.”

In the release, Dr. T.N. Balakrishna Gowda, managing director and chief orthopaedic surgeon, Avant BKG Hospitals said the successful completion of the MitraClip procedure highlights the efforts being put for improving cardiac care in Mysuru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US