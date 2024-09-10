GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru hospital completes advanced cardiac procedure

Published - September 10, 2024 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Avant BKG Hospitals, Mysuru on Tuesday said it has successfully completed its ‘first MitraClip valve repair procedure’, a treatment for patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation. The procedure was led by the hospital’s Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Rajagopal Jambunathan.

Mitral regurgitation, a condition characterised by the leaking of the mitral valve, is one of the leading causes of heart failure. Traditionally, this condition has been treated through open-heart surgery, which poses risks, especially for patients with weakened hearts. The MitraClip offers a minimally invasive alternative by repairing the valve via a small puncture in the groin, significantly reducing recovery time and the risk of complications, a press release said here.

Dr. Jambunathan said, “The MitraClip allows the valve leakage to be effectively sealed without needing an open-heart surgery, improving recovery.”

In the release, Dr. T.N. Balakrishna Gowda, managing director and chief orthopaedic surgeon, Avant BKG Hospitals said the successful completion of the MitraClip procedure highlights the efforts being put for improving cardiac care in Mysuru.

September 10, 2024

