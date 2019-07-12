Mysuru horse tests positive for glanders

The National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar, Haryana, has stated that a horse serum sample from the city has tested positive for glanders and has issued directives to the local authority to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Glanders is a contagious disease of horses, donkeys and mules and it can be transmitted to humans with a high fatality rate.

In a recent communique to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Government of Karnataka, B.N.Tripathi, director of NRCE, which is an institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has confirmed that one horse from the city was found to be serologically positive for glanders.

He said necessary action under the Infectious Disease Act, 2009 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease in Animals Act) in vogue in the State may be taken immediately.

“The animals housed with the glanders-positive horse on the same premises should be monitored for the disease by serologically testing under strict supervision of the veterinary authority and has to be segregated immediately,” said the communique.

He has also recommended that the horse movement should be brought under strict regulation.

The hose which tested positive for glanders was Raja, a Marwari breed.

A senior official in the Department of Animal Husbandry said that this was a serious issue and said that there was continuous surveillance as per norms.

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India, has stipulated if an animal tests positive, the animal should be immediately culled and extensive physical surveillance of susceptible animal population be conducted through out the year.