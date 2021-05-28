Mysuru hopes to break COVID-19 spread by July 1

MYSURU

Even as Mysuru’s -19 surge and high positivity rate has become a cause for concern, the district administration on Friday expressed confidence that the cases would soon come under control amidst the ongoing efforts and said the greater aim was to make Mysuru “COVID-19-free” by July 1 marking the National Doctors’ Day.

Speaking to reporters here, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri reiterated the district administration’s resolve and expressed hope of seeing a drop in cases in the coming days amid various measures taken in the city as well as in the taluks for containing the spread of the virus.

“We did control the cases in the last wave. After I took over as the Deputy Commissioner last year, Mysuru was reporting over 500 cases daily and the district administration had then sought 15 days’ time from the government to control the spread. And we were successful too. Likewise, we are confident of replicating it in the current scenario,” she said.

The district administration’s current focus is on controlling the deaths. “We are not carrying out mass testing and the cases are high because only symptomatic persons are tested. The numbers have remained almost around 2,000-2,500 since last month because Mysuru does more testing. After BBMP, Mysuru is the second district in the State to have been doing more swab tests,” she said.

Ms. Sindhuri said July 1 was chosen for controlling the cases as it happens to be the National Doctors’ Day. The day was selected as a mark of respect to doctors who had been unswervingly battling the pandemic since last year.