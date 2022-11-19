Mysuru heritage hospitals’ restoration may get over in one year

November 19, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

By December 2023, the heritage buildings of State-run K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital will be sporting a new look. Major renovation work of the century-old hospital structures is expected to start either next month or early January 2023.

As the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) is celebrating its centenary in 2024, the hospital managements have asked for completing the works by December 2023 to facilitate the celebrations which is expected to draw former students from India and abroad in big numbers.

Importantly, thousands of patients visit the hospitals from Mysuru and neighboring districts for treatment and consultation. MMCRI said a lot of care will be taken so that no inconvenience was caused to the patients during the renovation.

The PKTB Hospital and two hostels of MMCRI will also be renovated along with the hospitals at a cost of ₹89 crore. The State government announced the grant as the buildings were crying for attention. The structures had become weak and needed urgent repairs.

This is the first major restoration of the heritage hospital buildings since many decades. In total, 14 major works will be carried out. They would be renovated complying with the heritage norms, without altering the original architecture.

Before the launch of the renovation, the project executors are expected to be briefed by the Deputy Commissioner-headed heritage committee to ensure that the heritage guidelines were strictly enforced wherever necessary in the work.

MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani told The Hindu that proposals for the works had already been invited and the works may begin next month or early January. “We have communicated to the authorities that we will complete the renovation by December next year as we need to prepare for the 100 th year celebrations which will be a big event,” she said.

She said the work will be taken up in such a way that it will not cause any inconvenience to patients. “Patients will not get disturbed as they would be shifted to buildings where no work is being carried out. All precautions will be taken for patients’ comfort,” the dean said.

The major works include reinforcement of walls and ceilings and fixing leaking roofs

“We want the hospitals ready for the 100th anniversary of MMCRI which will be celebrated either in August or September 2024,” the dean said.

The State Cabinet gave its nod in September this year for giving a facelift to the heritage buildings.