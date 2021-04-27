Mysuru help desk becomes operational

MYSURU

Amidst an alarming COVID-19 second wave in Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Tuesday launched a full-fledged COVID-19 War Room on the premises of the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road.

A 24-hour COVID-19 help desk had also come into effect with three phone lines for the complete assistance of the public in the hour of serious health crisis Mysuru has been witnessing with unprecedented spike in new cases.

Col. Dr. Ashok S.U., nodal officer, District COVID-19 War Room, said the help desk is a one-point solution for COVID-19 patients. Multipronged approach with integration of helplines with triage, bed management system, shifting and home isolation with 24x7 assistance.

The help desk contact details have been displayed at the district website, testing centres, across all hospitals and also public places for publicity among the people. “It’s an integrated approach in handling all COVID-19 related issues.” Public can contact the numbers 0821-2424111, 0821-2957811, 0821-2957711 for assistance. The MCC has come forward to rope in volunteers in view of rise in COVID-19 cases. Interested persons can contact 0821-2418800, 0821-2418186, 0821-2440890.