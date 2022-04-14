Mysuru health sciences students bag RGUHS ranks

Students of Cauvery Institute of Health Sciences, Mysuru, affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), have bagged a gold medal and 23 ranks in the recent 24th annual convocation of RGUHS. Rohith, a student of Cardiac Care Technology, has secured first rank and a gold medal.

Sandra Sabu and Sandra Shibu, students of Operation Theatre Technology, have bagged 2nd and 5th ranks respectively. Ashley, a student of course in respiratory technology, has secured 7th rank. Adil Mubarak, Laveena Jose, Anagha, Anju David, Shalu Reji, Amulya Celestina, Bharathan R., Anjana Rajan, Santuna Saji, Mariya Linet, and Shilpa are the other students whose names figure in the list of rank holders, a press release from the institute said.

Principal Aravind R.M. congratulated the students and faculty for their efforts in bringing accolades to the institution. Chandrashekar G.R., Chairman, Cauvery Group of Institutions, called upon the students to consider the healthcare field as a career option which has huge demand and potential for growth in India and abroad.

He said in the release that the Cauvery College of Nursing has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with NHS, United Kingdom, for training and recruitment in various hospitals in the United Kingdom.