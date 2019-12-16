‘Mysuru has the edge in this Swachh survey’

There is about a month left for Swachh Survekshan-2020 and the question is how prepared is Mysuru this time.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched Swachh Survekshan-2020 toolkit which gives details about the survey and the various parameters for the competition.

The cities will be evaluated, in the January 2020 survey, incorporating their quarterly performance on the cleanliness front, thanks to the launch of Swachh Survekshan-2020 League (SSL).

Cities have been updating the quarterly performance on the MIS portal of SBM.

Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj told The Hindu that the corporation had been making preparations with a series of meetings by the Commissioner.

A meeting with members of Citizen Forum (including the heads of some NGOs) is expected to be held soon for eliciting their views and suggestions, he added.

This year, he argued that Mysuru has an edge with the announcement of ‘Water PLUS’ protocols in the survey. The civic body has been recycling the waste water generated at its three sewage treatment plants.

The city had been in the forefront with regard to sewage treatment and, therefore, Mysuru has an advantage, he argued.

In this year’s survey, Mysuru, with a score of 4,378.5 out of 5,000, was adjudged the third cleanest city after Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh. Mysuru was adjudged the cleanest city in 2015 and 2016 but was fifth in 2017.

In 2018, Mysuru was ranked the cleanest medium-sized city (with 3 lakh to one million population) in the country. The Swachh Bharath Mission wanted to sustain the cities’ performance in “swachh” indicators with continuous monitoring under “SSL”. If the cities don’t perform on a regular basis, they shall lose marks in the end.

Though Mysuru’s solid waste management was praised earlier, there are some issues which the civic body still needs to work on.