Mysuru has a capacity to refill 75 KL of oxygen per day

Mysuru has a combined refilling capacity of 75 kilolitres (KL) of liquid oxygen per day.

Though there are no liquid medical oxygen (LMO) manufacturers in Mysuru, sources in the Industries Department said there are five refilling plants here that source bulk LMO from different places.

The refilling plants source the LMO in bulk from Bellary Oxygen Company in Ballari, Praxair India Pvt Ltd from Koppal, and Bhoruka Gases Ltd from Bengaluru, which reaches Mysuru in tankers and refilled in cylinders.

According to sources in the Department of Industries, Padaki Air Products and Trinethra Gas, both situated in Kadakola, and Mahanthi Oxygen, Hebbal, have a capacity to refill about 20 KL each per day each; Southern Gas Limited, Hebbal, has a capacity to refill about 10 KL per day; and Mangala Ravi Enterprises in Yadavgiri has a refilling capacity of 5 KL per day.

However, the quantum of refilling depends on the availability of bulk LMO and the requirement, said an official of the Department of Industries.

Though a good portion of the oxygen is also used for industrial purposes, the district administration has asked the refilling plants to concentrate on medical oxygen and meet the needs of the hospitals and other medical establishments.

Meanwhile, as per the oxygen availability as per the COVID-19 War Room report dated May 3, a total of 893 jumbo cylinders of 47 litre capacity, 370 cylinders of 10 litre capacity and 73 cylinders of 1.1 litre capacity, besides 46 dura cylinders of 200 litres of LMO were available in government hospitals in Mysuru district.