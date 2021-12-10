Mysuru has 173 buildings in decrepit condition, demolition recommended

MYSURU

10 December 2021

MCC warns of razing them on its own if the owners fail to act on notices

As many as 173 buildings in Mysuru city have been identified as ‘insecure’ for inhabitation and recommended for demolition in the interest of safety of people presently inhabiting them and those living in the vicinity. The nature of buildings and their conditions were evaluated by the engineers, documenting safety reports.

In a survey done by the Mysuru City Corporation, after a couple of houses caved in without causing any casualties following heavy rains in October and November, the engineers in all nine zones have identified 173 buildings that are in a dilapidated state.

Based on the report, the MCC has begun issuing notices to the owners of such buildings. the owners fail to act as advised by the MCC, the Corporation says it has powers under the Karnataka Municipalities Act to raze the structures on its own and collect costs incurred on demolition from the building owners.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy told The Hindu that the MCC cannot wait for long awaiting the owners to act. If they fail to act within the time frame, then MCC has to intervene and get the risky buildings razed. The MCC is serious about the issue since it is a question of safeguarding the lives, he said.

Last month, five members of a family were rescued after a portion of the building where they were staying caved in. Another old building in Vidyaranyapuram here collapsed but the lone occupant survived the incident and was later rescued. The condition of several old buildings here has become shaky after Mysuru recorded heavy spells of rains last month. The incessant rains further weakened the dilapidated buildings.

Mr. Reddy said the MCC had already demolished two structures that were in decrepit condition. “The MCC will not hesitate to act if the buildings threaten the safety of people in the locality. We will act based on the responses from the owners.”

The highest number of dilapidated buildings are in Zone 6, 7 and 8. Zone 6 has 47, while Zone 7 and 8 have 42 and 33 buildings in ramshackle condition respectively. Zone 2 and 1 have 22 and 16 “unsafe” buildings respectively. In all other zones, the buildings in broken-down condition are in single digits.