Mysuru got nearly 2.5 times the normal rain in August

Rains more than double in 5 of the 8 taluks in Mysuru since June

The district has received more than 2.5 times the normal rain during August, while five of the eight taluks received more than double the quantum of rain since June.

The neighbouring district of Mandya received almost five times the normal rain during August.

With the south west monsoon showing no signs of abatement, this is expected to be one of the wettest monsoons for the district in recent years.

Mysuru district received 240 mm of rain against a long period average of 93 mm for August and this is more than 2.5 times the normal rainfall for the month.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the rainfall during August in Mysuru was 158% above normal this year

Between June 1 and August 31, only Hunsur, Periyapatana, and Sargur received rains below 100% of the normal rainfall during the same period.

But in case of Hunsur and Periyapatana, the quantum of rain has been 92% and 90% respectively, above normal.

Incidentally, Periyapatana reported maximum loss in terms of damage to houses as more than 850 mud-walled houses had collapsed.

Statistics from KSNDMC indicate that H.D. Kote received 646.4 mm of rainfall as on September 1 against a normal of 316.8 mm and it was 104% above long-term average for the taluk or more than twice the normal rainfall. K.R. Nagar received 549.6 mm of rain against a normal of 218.3 mm and the departure from normal is 152%.

Mysuru taluk including the city has been experiencing some of the wettest monsoons in the recent past which has created havoc in many low-lying residential areas. The taluk received 542.1 mm of rain from June till September 1 against a normal of 242.5 mm and this is 124% of the normal rainfall.

Nanjangud, which is otherwise drought-prone, has received 520 mm of rainfall since June against a normal of 214.6 mm and the departure from normal is 142%, the second highest for the district after K.R. Nagar. Periyapatana has received 638.3 mm of rains against a normal of 335.7 mm which is 90% above normal for the period June to September 1. T. Narsipura, which is a paddy and sugarcane belt, received 513 mm of rain against a normal of 220.6 mm for the same period and this is 133% above long period average.

Sargur recorded rains that was 51% above normal or 1.5 times the normal rainfall. The taluk received 580.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 385.1 mm between June and September 1, according to KSNDMC.

Mandya

During August, Mandya district received 339 mm of rainfall against a normal of 73 mm with severe inundation in K.R. Pet, Srirangapatana, and other towns. The cumulative rainfall in Mandya district since June 1 as on date is 616 mm against a normal of 190 mm, according to KSNDMC.