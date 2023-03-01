Mysuru gets zonal status for organ transplants

March 01, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Mysuru has been recognised as the fifth zone under State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in Karnataka to encourage organ transplants in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts.

This was announced at the inauguration of the Mysuru zone and workshop on Brain Stem Death Declaration and Organ Donation Protocol, organised by the SOTTO (formerly Jeevasarthakathe), Department of Health and Family Welfare, in association with Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Kumar M., Joint Director (Medical), Department of Health and Family Welfare and Member Secretary, SOTTO, Karnataka, presented the Certificate of Accreditation to Niranjan M.R., Nodal Officer, MMCRI, and K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director, MMCRI, Mysuru, for according the SOTTO zonal status to Mysuru.

Currently, SOTTO functions are divided into four zones – Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Patients from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts had to go to Bengaluru zone for their Donor Specific Antibodies (DSA) cross-match which was time consuming. At the seventh executive meeting of SOTTO, it was resolved to accord zonal status to Mysuru to help save time to the patients and encourage organ allocation locally, a note said here.

The authorities said Mysuru, as a separate zone, can encourage more CME for the medical professionals to train them on brain-dead certifications and to establish more transplant centres. Besides boosting transplant activities in the districts, the decision can help increase awareness activities and motivate the community conducting programmes on organ donations,

Organ transplants’ list

Dr. Kiran Kumar, in his speech, said the waiting list for organ transplants was getting longer in the State and over 5,000 patients are in the waiting list for kidney transplant. In the case of liver, there are 1,400 patients in need of transplant, including 100 in Mysuru. It’s time to encourage organ donations, he said, adding that only 15 per cent of organ retrieval happens in the government hospitals.

Licence to MMCRI

Dr. Kumar said the licence for organ retrieval from brain dead patients will soon be accorded to the MMCRI. All medical colleges in the State must avail the licence for improving organ donations and help patients in need of organ transplants.

Chinnadurai, Lead Intensivist and member, SOTTO, said the government hospitals’ support in promoting organ donation in the State was key since 90 per cent of organ donations happen in the government-run healthcare institutions in Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, it is mostly private hospitals’ driven.

Karnataka has a potential for nearly 4,000 organ donations annually but about 150 donations are happening presently. A 40 per cent increase in organ donations was possible with awareness and support from the hospitals, he said.

At NIMHANS in Bengaluru, 10 out of 100 patients who come to the emergency are possibly brain dead patients but they do not get admission in the hospital due to shortage of ICU beds. If such patients are identified and their families are counselled, their organs can be harvested to save the lives of the needy.

MMCRI Dean Dr. Dakshayani also spoke on the occasion.

Rajesh Kumar, RMO, MMCRI, N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-president and Unit head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru and transplant surgeons and doctors were present.