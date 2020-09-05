Mysuru gets ‘Pashu Sanjeevani’

MYSURU

Mobile clinic to provide veterinary care services to livestock

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Saturday said the ‘Pashu Sanjeevani’ scheme would be launched across the State in the coming days.

The mobile clinic for providing veterinary care services to livestock has been launched in Bengaluru and Mysuru and such services would also be made available all over the State soon, he added.

The Minister, who flagged off the ‘Pashu Sanjeevani’ mobile vet services in Mysuru on Saturday, said livestock owners can call the helpline number 1962 for getting veterinary services for their animals and the fully-equipped mobile clinic would reach their doorsteps for providing the treatment.

The fully air-conditioned clinic is equipped with a minor OT, a scanning equipment, a laboratory and other facilities besides a veterinarian and supporting staff.

Dasara celebrations

Later, he told reporters another meeting of elected representatives and officials would take place in Mysuru after the Dasara High Power Committee meeting where the actual format of Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year would be made known.

Mr. Somashekar said the celebrations would be based on the decisions taken at the Mysuru meeting while the broad framework for the festivities would be discussed and finalised in the high-power meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on September 8.

The Chief Minister had already announced that the celebrations would be a low-key affair this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government also said the traditional aspects of the festivities would be continued as usual irrespective of its decisions.

After consultations with the stakeholders and others, the government, which had been receiving suggestions from various quarters, was expected to announce its decision on the scale of the festivities, including the Jamboo Savari, since the authorities here have to make preparations accordingly.