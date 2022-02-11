Mysuru gets new underpass

At zoo, new subway links parking lot with main premises

Mysuru got another subway with the new underpass built by the Mysuru zoo to facilitate hassle-free entry of visitors to the zoo premises from the parking lot without crossing the busy Shalivahana Road. The zoo subway has been opened on an experimental basis as the management is mulling over making some additions to the facility for visitors’ convenience.

“We got feedback from visitors for putting up railings for hassle-free movement. The suggestion will be implemented soon,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

The subway has been built at a cost of ₹1.79 crore. It was fully funded by the zoo, from its resources.

The subway work linking the zoo and its parking lot, passing through the Shalivahana Road, was completed recently.

Hundreds of tourist vehicles are parked at the parking lot located in front of the zoo and the tourists rush to the zoo crossing the busy road, causing congestion. Children and elderly citizens often used to find it difficult to cross the road.

Shalivahana Road connects Mysore Race Club, Siddhartha Layout, Ittigegud, Lalitha Mahal Road, T. Narsipur Road, Alanahalli, Chamundi Hills and localities on the foothills.

The subway had become inevitable for visitors’ safety and also for smooth traffic management. The road used to get choked during Dasara and holidays. The zoo attracted footfall of over 10,000-15,000 a day (pre-COVID days). However, the numbers have dropped now over the pandemic but the management is confident of getting back the numbers once the situation eases.

The police used to deploy two to three traffic constables daily to ease congestion and for the safety of zoo visitors crossing the road. It came up with the idea of building a subway as a permanent solution. Visitors can park their vehicles at the parking lot.