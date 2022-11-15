Mysuru gets new Police Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT
Shankar Bennur
MYSURU:
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
The new Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, Mr B Ramesh assumed charge here on Tuesday. Outgoing CoP Chandragupta, who has been transferred as DIG, Western range, Mangaluru, formally handed over the charge to Mr Ramesh, who was the SP, CID in Bengaluru. Mr Chandragupta had taken charge just a month before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. He had the task of enforcing the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Mr Ramesh, after assuming charge, said he will do his best, handling all his responsibilities effectively.
ADVERTISEMENT