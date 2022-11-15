Mysuru gets new Police Commissioner

November 15, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

B. Ramesh (right), who assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police in Mysuru on Tuesday, being greeted by outgoing Commissioner Chandragupta. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Shankar Bennur

MYSURU:

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, Mr B Ramesh assumed charge here on Tuesday. Outgoing CoP Chandragupta, who has been transferred as DIG, Western range, Mangaluru, formally handed over the charge to Mr Ramesh, who was the SP, CID in Bengaluru. Mr Chandragupta had taken charge just a month before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. He had the task of enforcing the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Mr Ramesh, after assuming charge, said he will do his best, handling all his responsibilities effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US