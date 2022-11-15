  1. EPaper
Mysuru gets new Police Commissioner

November 15, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
B. Ramesh (right), who assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police in Mysuru on Tuesday, being greeted by outgoing Commissioner Chandragupta.

B. Ramesh (right), who assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police in Mysuru on Tuesday, being greeted by outgoing Commissioner Chandragupta. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar Bennur

MYSURU:

The new Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, Mr B Ramesh assumed charge here on Tuesday. Outgoing CoP Chandragupta, who has been transferred as DIG, Western range, Mangaluru, formally handed over the charge to Mr Ramesh, who was the SP, CID in Bengaluru. Mr Chandragupta had taken charge just a month before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. He had the task of enforcing the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Mr Ramesh, after assuming charge, said he will do his best, handling all his responsibilities effectively.

