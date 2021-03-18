Mysuru gets Centre for Excellence in rubber technology, research

MYSURU

It has come up on the campus of JSS Science and Technology University; will provide testing and skill development facilities

The Indian Rubber Institute (IRI), a professional body of rubber technologists, engineers, scientists and academicians, has established Centre for Excellence for Rubber Technology, Education, Training, Research, Testing and Skill Development on the JSS Science and Technology University campus here. The JSS Mahavidyapeetha has provided 10,000 sq. ft of land on long lease to IRI for establishing the Centre.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding between IRI and JSS Mahavidyapeetha was signed here on Thursday. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath and R. Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, Governing Council, IRI, Mysuru, exchanged the documents in the presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt and other top officials of the Mahavidyapeetha.

The centre has been established at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore.

IRI has decided to dedicate the Centre of Excellence to D. Banerjee, who is known as the Father of Indian Rubber Industry.

The centre is aimed to be empanelled with RSDC, NSDC, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as a premier institute of skill development of rubber sector in the country, a release from IRI said here.

“The centre will not only generate employment but also produce a large number of entrepreneurs who in turn would generate further employment and contribute to MSME segments. Besides producing skilled manpower, the centre is also planned to provide rubber product development, consulting and testing services to the rubber industry in order to become self-sustainable in future,” the IRI said.

The construction of the 32,000 sq. ft building for the Centre of Excellence is already completed. The building consists of a 225-seater auditorium, two training halls, library, rubber processing lab and various testing labs, including a data analytic lab. The testing facilities will cater to the needs of meeting skill requirements of emerging legislations and regulations in automobile and tyre industries including fuel efficiency and safety.

It will function as a nodal centre for skill development and training in the rubber sector in the southern region besides offering diploma and PG diploma in rubber technology in association with RTC, IIT Kharagpur and expanding to neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The centre will soon start a B. Voc course in rubber technology in association with JSS Science and Technology University and Rubber Skill Development Council. It will be jointly conducting short-term courses, workshops, seminars and conferences with the Department of Polymer Science and Technology, JSS S and T University, Mysuru, and other universities and institutes of national importance, the release said.

Quoting data from All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA), IRI said India has 63 tyre companies and around 4,300 large, medium and small-scale rubber units producing thousands of rubber components for various applications. The rubber industry in India currently employs around 6 lakh people in the organised sector.

The per capita rubber consumption in India is only around 1.3 kg as against the global average of 6 kg per capita (the per capita consumption in the U.S. is 12 kg, 16 kg in Japan and 3.5 kg in China).

According to Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association, India produces around 180 million tyres ranging from two-wheelers (2 kg) to earthmover tyres (about 3,500 kg) besides cycle and rickshaw tyres.