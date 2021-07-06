Mysuru gets automated vehicle inspection centre

An Automated Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre that consists of three lanes for Heavy Passenger Vehicles (HPV) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) was inaugurated in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Transport Laxman Savadi inaugurated the new fully centralised facility in the presence of Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and others.

The civil engineering division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has constructed the facility for the Transport department at a cost of ₹14.60 crore in a 2.3-acre plot.

The facility consists of emission tester, diesel smoke tester, sound level tester, side slip tester, free roller set, suspension tester, headlight beam tester and visual inspection (above and under carriage).

According to the project, there is no human intervention involved and all results are masked with operators unaware of the testing results at the time of vehicle testing. The vehicle fitness report is generated automatically through software by servers. “This certified system of fitness testing through the I and C Centrr eliminates all kinds of malpractices. Testing equipment are regularly calibrated. Technically qualified and trained manpower does vehicle testing at the centre,” according to the department.

Most pass/fail decisions are made by the computer, giving accurate and faster results, non-debatable inspection results. The inspector cannot be influenced during testing. The vehicle test report is generated automatically without any human intervention. The vehicle fitness report is handed over to the Motor Vehicle Inspectors who in turn issue fitness certificate to the vehicle owners, a note about the project said.