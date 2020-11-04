Mysuru gets another hospital with 40 beds amidst falling cases

MYSURU

04 November 2020 23:22 IST

Trauma Care Centre attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute now fully functional

In the midst of a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Mysuru has got another hospital with 40 oxygenated beds for treating infected patients.

The trauma care centre, attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) and located on the PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS Road, was inaugurated long ago but had not become functional for want of medical equipment and manpower. The hospital was lying idle despite having a vast building infrastructure.

When Mysuru was witnessing a big rise in cases, the authorities decided to ready this hospital too for COVID-19 treatment, making all necessary arrangements, for future requirements. The designated COVID-19 hospital had 250-bed strength besides 178 beds at the K.R. Hospital. However, this number of beds were felt inadequate going by the rise in infection rate until the beginning of this month, necessitating increasing the bed strength.

However, when the trauma care centre is fully ready to attend to the patients, the cases have dropped and the centre has not received any patient. The hospitals, including the designated COVID-19 hospital on KRS Road and the K.R. Hospital, have many beds vacant, with remarkable recoveries and daily cases dropping to as low as 100.

The trauma care centre can add up to 200 more beds with oxygen supply for future requirements as it has been designed for accommodating additional beds.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday visited the hospital to inspect the facility and the arrangements made for COVID-19 treatment. L. Nagendra, MLA; MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, and MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj were present.

A modular operation theatre and ICU facility besides other facilities including oxygen tank for adequate supply of oxygen to patients suffering from breathlessness have been kept ready at the hospital.