Mysuru gets District Hospital

After waiting for many years, Mysuru finally got its district hospital, which is a 300-bed facility established in spacious surrounding at on the premises of ED Hospital at Metagalli on the busy KRS Road.

This public healthcare facility was needed urgently to ease the load on the K.R. Hospital, a teaching hospital attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI).

The four-storeyd hospital building with a carpet area of 20,969 square metres has been built at a cost of ₹75 crore.

However, patients have to wait for some more months for services as the facility is in need of medical devices and staff. The hospital was formally inaugurated by Minister for Health B. Sriramulu on Thursday and the remaining works were expected to start soon to make it fully operational.

The hospital’s basement can accommodate 100 cars and 500 two-wheelers and its surrounding have ample space to provide adequate ventilation. The entire building has been well equipped to handle fire emergencies with entire systems in place from the basement till the last floor.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has submitted proposals to the government seeking 330 hospital staff, including 60 doctors and 207 paramedical staff. The hospital has 34 facilities, including departments for handling patients and services.

MLA L. Nagendra and DHO Venkatesh said the hospital will start its services in about two months as the government has agreed to provide all assistance to provide equipment and manpower.

The hospital will be equipped with six major operation theatres, and four minor OTs besides one ICU, five VIP wards, six special wards, 18 semi-special wards, one dialysis ward, eight labs, and 202 toilets, and two wards for prisoners.

The hospital will now be handed over to the department for carrying out remaining works - installation of equipment, opening of operation theatres and other facilities.

There are also talks to get senior doctors and the paramedical staff already serving in the department in various places deputed to the new hospital until fresh appointments were done.