Mysuru gang rape: Police find liquor bottles, checking bars, CCTV footage

MYSURU

26 August 2021 16:55 IST

Examining mobile tower data for calls made at the time of alleged crime

Police probing the alleged gang rape of a post-graduate student in Mysuru on August 24 are tracking the calls made during the time of the crime using the mobile towers in the location to secure a lead on the culprits.

The PG student was gangraped near Chamundi foothills on August 24 around 7.30 p.m. The scene of the alleged crime, near Lalitadripura, is a deserted area with no habitation. The police have searched the area for items that could have been possibly left behind by the gang. There were some liquor bottles in the vicinity. Police are examining CCTV footage from bars and restaurants along the Outer Ring Road.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy visited Mysuru on August 26 to get an update on the investigation. Along with the Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, he visited the scene of the alleged crime near Chamundi Hills, and later convened a meeting of senior officials.

The slew of crimes reported from Mysuru in the last few weeks has raised concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, which was once known to be a pensioners’ paradise and cultural capital of Karnataka.

Concern about lawlessness

The rape of the student comes close on the heels of a heist at a jewellery shop in which the dacoits opened fire, killing a bystander.

Political parties have questioned the BJP’s ‘lack of governance’. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the law and order situation is deteriorating not only in Mysuru but across Karnataka, adding that ‘anti-social elements were not afraid of the police in Karnataka’.

Malavika Gubbivani, district convenor of AAP, urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, to take up women’s safety as a priority.

“Parks, roads, and playgrounds in Mysuru lack lighting at night. Mysuru City Corporation and other agencies should install CCTV cameras in public places while police should increase night patrolling,” she said.

Protests have been held by various organisations to condemn the heinous crime against the student.