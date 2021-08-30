Mysuru gang rape: Accused remanded in police custody

The five accused in the Mysuru gang rape who were arrested in Tamil Nadu were on Sunday produced before a judge, who remanded them in police custody.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta said they have been given 10 days of police custody and the accused were being questioned and interrogated for additional information pertaining to the crime.

The complaint has been registered in the Alanahalli jurisdictional police station, but multiple teams comprising officers drawn from different stations have been roped in to investigate, given the sensitivity and the heinousness of the case.

Though one of the accused has claimed to be a minor, the police said it had to be corroborated through other means. Besides, there is an amendment to the law governing juveniles following the Nirbhaya incident. The amendment provides for trial of the juvenile in the 16-18 age group as an adult, depending on the severity of the crime.

Though the local police have gone by the statement of the complainant and a friend of the victim that one person was absconding, the Tiruppur police have stated two persons involved in the crime were on the run and a search was on to nab them. Meanwhile, police patrolling around the Chamundi foothills has been intensified.