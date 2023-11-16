ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru fleet needs expansion as 50 old buses set for scrapping

November 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru division has sought 150 buses – Sarige type – for expanding its operations post-Shakti.

The rise in passenger load has resulted in urgent need for buses even as nearly 50 buses will be taken off roads next year for having completed 15 years of service. The old buses are going to be scrapped for having run to their capacity.

For intra-city services alone, the Mysuru division of KSRTC has sought 75 buses, including 25 additional buses, as a replacement for 50 buses that are going to be phased out next year.

The daily passenger load in Mysuru division post-Shakti is around 3.75 lakh. The zero tickets alone net ₹23 crore to ₹24 crore a month. Almost every bus was running full to its capacity after the free rides for women were announced in June this year. The passengers were demanding better services and more buses for increasing the frequency of bus availability.

