Karnataka

Mysuru fire station structure damaged

A portion of the fire and emergency service office at Saraswathipuram, in Mysuru, collapsed on Friday.

A portion of the fire and emergency service office at Saraswathipuram, in Mysuru, collapsed on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A portion of the heritage building housing the Fire Department at Saraswathipuram caved in on Friday.

Though it is being attributed to rains, heritage experts blamed it on poor maintenance that allowed the seepage to continue weakening the building. No one was injured. Eichnur Kumar of the heritage committee said the structure was constructed in 1898 was completed by the PWD. “It was Mysuru’s first fire office and the structure was lacking maintenance,” said N.S. Rangaraju, INTACH, Mysuru. He said the front arch and the portico had to be reconstructed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 7:39:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mysuru-fire-station-structure-damaged/article28972780.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY