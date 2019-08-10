Mysuru fire station structure damaged

A portion of the heritage building housing the Fire Department at Saraswathipuram caved in on Friday.

Though it is being attributed to rains, heritage experts blamed it on poor maintenance that allowed the seepage to continue weakening the building. No one was injured. Eichnur Kumar of the heritage committee said the structure was constructed in 1898 was completed by the PWD. “It was Mysuru’s first fire office and the structure was lacking maintenance,” said N.S. Rangaraju, INTACH, Mysuru. He said the front arch and the portico had to be reconstructed.