Mysuru Fest: ‘Our Heritage, Your Destination’ painting contest

January 16, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A painting competition is being organised here as part of Mysuru Fest which is happening from January 26. The fest is aimed at tourism promotion by the Department of Tourism and the authorities are hoping to enrich the brand value of Mysuru through the event.

On January 27, the painting competition will be held outside the Department of Mathematics in Manasagangotri campus here.

“Our Heritage, Your Destination” is the topic for the competition. The applications for the competition can be submitted online or through scanning the QR code from January 16 onwards, a note said here.

The first, second, and third prizes carry bicycles, trophies and certificates, it added.

The competition is open for students studying in Class 8 to 12, and it’s a must for the students to wear the school ID cards during the competition. The drawing sheets will be provided at the venue while other essentials have to be brought by the participants.

The competition will be held for 90 minutes from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. The decision of the judges will be final and there will not be any scope for discussion on the results, the release said.

The online registration is mandatory and the entry is open for the first 150 to 200 participants. The list of participants will be published on the tourism department’s Facebook and Instagram page visit_mysuru. There is no scope for spot registrations, the release added

https://forms.gle/BbWdJUzv1uFAeuXb8 can be accessed for registration. Call 7411564510 for details.

The three-day Mysuru Fest which offers a platform for introducing art and culture of the city and promoting tourism will begin from January 26. The actual event – Mysuru Fest – will start on January 27 at 5.30 p.m. at Open Air Theatre. The souvenirs, local products, and foods of Mysuru that are popular will be showcased. People engaged in making souvenirs and promoting local culture will be encouraged and permitted to operate stalls near the venue.

Mysuru got the new logo besides a tagline for brand promotion. A mascot called Gajju which features an elephant with Mysuru Petha and clad in “panche” or dhoti, has also been created to portray and connect to the city. The logo is accompanied by the tagline “Our Heritage Your Destination”. On the same tagline, the participants have been asked to paint their imagination at the painting competition.

