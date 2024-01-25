GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru Fest from Jan. 26 to 28: Preparations on for event

January 25, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations are in place for Mysuru Fest 2024 which will be held for three days at Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore from January 26, 2024.

Preparations are in place for Mysuru Fest 2024 which will be held for three days at Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore from January 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The stage is set and the count down has begun for the launch of Mysuru Fest which will showcase art and culture of the city and the region in a bid to shore up Brand Mysuru and promote tourism.

Though the actual event – an initiative of the Tourism Department - will commence on Friday, January 26, 2024, the official inauguration will be held on January 27. Preparations for the events are in place and the Manasagangtri campus will host Chitrasanthe which will begin 8 a.m. onwards and provide a platform for budding artistes to showcase their talent.

Facilities have been created from the main road from the Clock Tower where the Chitrasanthe will be held and on January 27th there will be a painting contest from 10 a.m. t0 11.30 p.m. in front of the Mathematics Department.

Later in the evening, a cultural team from Georgia will perform at the Open Air auditorium. There will also be a flea market around the Open Air auditorium from January 26 to 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. while a food festival will be held near the grounds next to the Clock Tower. Cultural programmes have also been arranged in front of the Clock Tower and Open Air auditorium from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The Samskrutika Vaibhava will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 27 at 7 p.m. by Minister for Tourism H.K.Patil. The slew of cultural events includes violin fusion and dance by BGM Chemmeen Band on January 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be followed by a musical programme featuring Mankanth Kadri from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On January 28, there will be Hasya Darbar from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and followed by Live in Concert by playback singer Santosh Venki.

