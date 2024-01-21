Mysuru Fest 2024: DC, Police Commissioner inspect venue

January 21, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

With only a few days left for Mysuru Fest 2024, an initiative of the Department of Tourism for tourism promotion and strengthening Mysuru’s brand value, top officials of the city, including Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Police Commissioner B. Ramesh conducted an inspection of the venue and the arrangements made for the first major event of the year.

The fest will be held from January 26 to 28 at the Open Air Theatre on the Manasagangotri campus. The officials also visited the Clock Tower area in the campus where ‘Chitra Santhe’ has been planned as part of the event.

During his visit, the DC directed officials in-charge of the event to make proper arrangements for visitors including drinking water, mobile toilets and so on. Hygiene has to get attention in view of the three-day event.

The Police Commissioner said all necessary security arrangements would be in place for the event and suggested that the concerned officials have to look after arrangements for the event. Proper parking arrangements have to be made too.

Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita was present.

The Mysuru Fest provides a platform for introducing art and culture of the city and promoting tourism in a big way bringing all the stakeholders together. The actual event will be launched on January 27 at 5.30 p.m. at the Open Air Theatre. Souvenirs, local products, and foods of Mysuru that are popular will be showcased at the expo. People engaged in making souvenirs and promoting local culture will put up stalls. On January 27, the painting competition will be held at the Department of Mathematics on the Manasagangotri campus.

“Our Heritage, Your Destination” is the topic for the competition, which is open for students studying in Class 8 to 12, A flea market will also be featured at the fest.

Tourism Department officials said publicity is being done for the event and posters are being put up encouraging tourists to visit the fest.

