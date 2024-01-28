ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Fest 2024 concludes

January 28, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A musical troupe from Georgia performing at the Mysuru Fest 2024 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The three-day Mysuru Fest 2024 which concluded on Sunday provided a platform for budding artists and established professionals to perform and showcase their talent to a large gathering during the duration of the event.

Organised by the district administration and Tourism Department, Mysuru Fest held at the Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore, also had Chitrasanthe which was well received by the public and saw artists displaying their artwork besides making sales. There was also a flea market at the venue besides a food festival.

An initiative to build Brand Mysuru and promote tourism, it also brought an element of zing with participation by youngsters in large numbers.

There were musical performances and cultural shows at the Open Air auditorium of Mansagangotri and a musical troupe from Georgia gave a performance on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others were present.

