Mysuru Fest-2024 begins with Chitra Santhe

January 26, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The sprawling landscape around the majestic clock tower inside Manasagangotri campus was buzzing with art lovers as Chitra Santhe – where professional, promising, and budding artists come together in one place to display their artworks – was organised as part of Mysuru Fest-2024 on Friday.

The people of Mysuru thronged the campus to glimpse and buy their choice of artworks as the road leading to the tower from the entrance of University of Mysore on Bogadi Road was awash with a variety of incredible artworks with artists from Mysuru, Bengaluru and other places exhibiting their works. It reminded some art enthusiasts of the famous Chitra Santhe of Bengaluru.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who inaugurated the santhe and later addressed a gathering, also went around looking at the paintings and speaking to artists.

This is the first day of Mysuru Fest – an initiative aimed at attracting tourists and building Mysuru’s brand value. The food fest also got off to a start. The open-air theatre in the campus will host cultural events in the evening on all three days from Friday.

Visitors at Chitra Santhe were awestruck by some of the paintings which they said looked very real. “Is this a painting or a photograph,” a visitor asked the artist, appreciating the work and the finesse.

Many young artists had put up their works on display. Some were seen drawing caricatures and pencil sketches of visitors at the show.

Artist Mahadeva Shetty, who had put up his works along with his wife and daughter, said Mysuru needs a Chitra Santhe that is organised every year on one particular date so that it becomes a permanent feature and thereby promotes the art and the artists. “I suggested this when the Minister came to look at my paintings,” said Mr. Shetty, whose works cover the archaeological sites in Hampi.

The black and white paintings of Shivaprakash were also eye-catching.

Besides Chitra Santhe, there was also a rush at the flea market. SBI and Bank of Baroda had put up stalls to share information on the loans.

Dr. Mahadevappa said our art, culture and traditions need to be shown to the outside world, to generate interest among the people across the globe. Fests like these give opportunities to many.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the fest was actually planned during Dasara but it could not be organised at that time. The festival has given a platform for local and international artistes. Mysuru Fest-2024 will act as a bridge for our youth to get to know our art and culture. The funds that were set aside for promotional activities were used for organising the fest, he added.

