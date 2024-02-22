ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru: Farmers stage protest over police action

February 22, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Mysuru staged a demonstration on Thursday condemning police action in Haryana during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Farmers in Mysuru staged a protest on Thursday and demonstrated against the police action in which one person was killed on the Haryana border on Wednesday during the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.

The deceased was a farmer taking part in the agitation against the Centre and the members of Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and other organisations in the city performed a mock funeral of the Union government.

The farmers took out a procession from Gun House circle and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government for not meeting their demands of a law mandating Minimum Support Price for all agricultural crops besides higher procure price based on Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the association, said the BJP has ‘’signed its death warrant’’ and was bound to be thrown out in the elections and vowed not to allow the entry of MPs into the villages.

Farmers are not seeking alms in Delhi but their due, instead the government has responded with tear gas shells and firing which led to the death of one protester, said Mr. Shanthakumar. He said it was a travesty that though farmers are feeding the nation, they were being dubbed as separatists, terrorists etc. and police action was being initiated against them.

Reiterating their slew of demands, Mr. Shanthakumar said apart from the law on MSP and implementation of Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations on higher procurement price, the government should also withdraw from WTO, provide jobs to families of those whose members died during the year-long agitation in Delhi last year.

The farmers also alleged that social media was being curbed and internet being deliberately disconnected to prevent flow of information about the current agitation of farmers. He said there will be a protest in front of the DC offices across the State on Friday and also warned of rail roko agitation on February 26, besides laying siege to MPs offices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US