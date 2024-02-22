Mysuru: Farmers stage protest over police action

February 22, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers in Mysuru staged a protest on Thursday and demonstrated against the police action in which one person was killed on the Haryana border on Wednesday during the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.

The deceased was a farmer taking part in the agitation against the Centre and the members of Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and other organisations in the city performed a mock funeral of the Union government.

The farmers took out a procession from Gun House circle and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government for not meeting their demands of a law mandating Minimum Support Price for all agricultural crops besides higher procure price based on Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the association, said the BJP has ‘’signed its death warrant’’ and was bound to be thrown out in the elections and vowed not to allow the entry of MPs into the villages.

Farmers are not seeking alms in Delhi but their due, instead the government has responded with tear gas shells and firing which led to the death of one protester, said Mr. Shanthakumar. He said it was a travesty that though farmers are feeding the nation, they were being dubbed as separatists, terrorists etc. and police action was being initiated against them.

Reiterating their slew of demands, Mr. Shanthakumar said apart from the law on MSP and implementation of Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations on higher procurement price, the government should also withdraw from WTO, provide jobs to families of those whose members died during the year-long agitation in Delhi last year.

The farmers also alleged that social media was being curbed and internet being deliberately disconnected to prevent flow of information about the current agitation of farmers. He said there will be a protest in front of the DC offices across the State on Friday and also warned of rail roko agitation on February 26, besides laying siege to MPs offices.