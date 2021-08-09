Mysuru farmers seek higher FRP for sugarcane

To protest against the Centre’s move to pass Electricity (amendment) Bill

Farmers in Mysuru are once again hitting the streets seeking a higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for their sugarcane and opposing moves to fix meters to irrigation pumpsets.

With the government still not heeding to their demands, farmers’ organisations led by State Sugarcane Growers’ Association will be holding a demonstration at the JSS College Ooty Road Circle on Tuesday in support of their demands.

Accusing the Centre of conspiring to privatise electricity distribution, the farmers said the government has not hiked the FRP since the last three years and the price remains at ₹2,850 a tonne which was fixed in 2018-19.

“The Centre claims to double the farmers’ income but the input cost has gone up substantially with the steep hike in diesel prices and fertilizers. The government is shedding crocodile tears while allowing production costs to go up with no checks on arresting price rise,” said Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar in a statement here.

He demanded that the FRP should be increased to ₹3,200 a tonne for 2021-22.

The farmers are also demanding withdrawal of the Electricity (amendment) Bill. “The Centre should not go ahead with the amendment. If the amendment was effected, farmers’ pumpsets would be metered and the private companies would make them pay more. The move is a ploy to privatise the power sector. This needs to be condemned until the move is dropped,” Mr. Shanthakumar said.

A protest is also being staged on Tuesday against the Electricity (amendment) Bill by the electricity staff in all district headquarters and the association has also decided to back the striking employees.

Mr. Shanthakumar said the banks should not harass borrowers, particularly farmers, for repayment in view of the unending COVID-19 pandemic situation.