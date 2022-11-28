Mysuru farmers demand milk procurement at ₹40 a litre

November 28, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as milk price was recently hiked by ₹2 a litre, farmers in Mysuru are demanding that the procurement price should be increased to ₹40 a litre.

Karnataka Rajya Raithas Sangha (KRRS) activists on Monday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a day’s visit to Mysuru and Nanjangud, and sought the hike. They submitted a memorandum in this connection. Milk producers, for example in Mandya, were getting ₹31.25 a litre. The farmers are now demanding that the price should be raised to ₹40 a litre.

The Chief Minister received the memorandum from KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra, who also demanded that the sugarcane price should be fixed at ₹4,000 a tonne. “The government must announce the State Advisory Price (SAP) immediately,” he said, in the memorandum.

The KRRS urged the CM to provide ₹500 a quintal to paddy as support price to growers across the State and to take steps for opening permanent procurement centres for paddy, ragi, and maize at MSP.

The Sangha also urged the State government to purchase foodgrains for mid-day meal scheme, government hostels, prisons and other government institutions only from the farmers of the State (instead of procuring from other States.

Mr. Nagendra demanded bagair hukum title deeds to cultivators and demanded that the title deeds of about 4,500 acres in and around Chamarajanagar and Jageri should be given to the farmers.