Mysuru eyeing 10th spot as second PU exam begins on April 22

After a year’s break, Mysuru is all set for the second PU examination which begins from April 22.

Last year, there were no exams due to the second wave of COVID-19. Students were promoted based on their performance in the first PU examination and the marks obtained in the SSLC examination.

This year, with COVID-19 under control, the Department of Pre-University Education is conducting the examination, taking all necessary precautions despite no serious threat of the pandemic.

A total of 35,141 students are appearing for the examination and they include 31,241 freshers, 2,921 repeaters and 979 private candidates. The students will be writing the examination in 50 centers, including 26 in Mysuru city.

Deputy Director of PU Education Srinivasamurthy said all preparations are done for the examination which will be conducted from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Each centre will have a classroom for students having COVID-19 symptoms. “Mask is not a must but the students are advised to wear them for their safety.”

Mr. Srinivasamurthy said all measures have been taken for the strict conduct of the examination and squads with members from other districts have been constituted for preventing malpractices. Each squad will be in charge of five centres and each centre will also have a sitting squad.

Arguing that the district is aiming for 10th position this year in the second PU results, he said the district stood at 15 th spot in 2019 and 2020. “This year, better preparations have been made and confidence building measures taken so that students can appear for the examination without any fear.”

Mr. Srinivasamurthy said the students have written four tests – one midterm examination, two class tests and one preparatory test. Some colleges have conducted multiple examinations with two preparatory tests for preparing them better for the board examination. In some colleges, three preparatory tests have been conducted.