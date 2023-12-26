Mysuru experiencing misty mornings, warm noon 

December 26, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The city and surrounding regions have been experiencing misty mornings with low temperature followed by warm afternoons since the last few days.

Though winter has official set in the chilly weather is confined to a few hours early in the morning and is not prolonged. But when the sun breaks through the mist it is followed by a steady rise in temperature which tends to be scorching by noon.

The minimum temperature in Mysuru during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26th, was 18.4 degree C, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

This is a clear departure from the normal by a few degrees as cloud cover due to cyclonic conditions in the Bay of Bengal, helped increase the temperature. In the days ahead the minimum temperature could further dip going by the historical trends. The lowest minimum temperature for the month was 8.7 degree recorded on December 28th, 2011, as per the climatological data of Indian Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in the surrounding districts seem to be lower and was 16.7 degree C in Mandya and 16.4 degree C in Chamarajanagar. Kodagu was also relatively warm with the minimum temperature recorded at 18.9 degree C, as per KSNDMC.

