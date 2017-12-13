Mysuru drags its feet on ‘Stand Up India’

The Union government’s flagship programme to boost entrepreneurship and employment — ‘Stand Up India’ — has failed to gain traction in Mysuru district even after 20 months of its launch.

The programme was launched on April 5, 2016, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every bank branch was mandated to sanction two loans under the programme. The focus was on first-generation entrepreneurs and those from the socially and economically weaker sections of society, including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women.

Mysuru has 523 bank branches, but there have only been 148 beneficiaries so far. The net outgo by way of loans is ₹36.21 crore. This is a far cry from the stated objective, according to which there should have been at least 1,046 beneficiaries.

The issue came to the fore during the district-level review committee meeting on Wednesday to assess the performance of banks in the district for the quarter ending September 2017. The meeting was attended by R. Dhruvanarayan, MP for Chamarajanagar, who pulled up officials for the tardy progress in sanctioning loans under the scheme.

But a senior bank official told The Hindu that the objectives being well-defined, entrepreneurs too should have a well-designed plan for execution and implementation.

The official said a casual interaction with most loan applicants indicated that a majority did not have the clarity of purpose and therefore, the progress has been slow, unlikely in the disburdal of target-oriented farm loans. He pointed out that a few taluks such as H.D. Kote were purely agriculture-oriented.

“Stand Up India advances cannot be treated casually, and potential entrepreneurs should also chip in with 25% of the money,” he added. In a bid to increase the outgo, the authorities plan to hold an entrepreneurship awareness programme in the future, the official said.

State of MUDRA

The progress of the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA), which aims to support the development of micro enterprises, also came under the scanner at the review meeting.

There are different products under MUDRA, such as Shishu which covers loans of up to ₹50,000, Kishor for loans from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh, and Tarun for loans between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

The MP said there have been complaints from entrepreneurs that though no collateral security was required for availing loans under the scheme, some banks were insisting on it.

Taking note of the non-participation of a few banks in the private sector in implementing government projects, Mr. Dhruvanarayan called for withdrawal of deposits from such financial institutions.