Mysuru dog squad gets Belgian Malinois puppy

08 March 2021 18:03 IST

A new member was on Monday added to the police dog squad in Mysuru. A two-month-old puppy of Belgian Malinois breed joined the squad to aid the police in their investigation. This is perhaps for the first time this dog breed had joined the squad.

B.C. Pramodh of D-K9 Working Dogs from Jayapura near Mysuru gave the puppy for free to the police. He personally handed over the young dog to Commissioner of Police Chandragupta.

“In the market, the breed is priced around ₹75,000 to ₹80,000. It is a very talented and watchful. This breed is mostly used in the military,” said Mr. Pramodh.

Bengaluru police dog squad has two such breeds, he said, in a note circulated to the press.