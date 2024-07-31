Mysuru doctors’ team leaves for landslide-hit Wayanad

A team of doctors from Mysuru, on behalf of the district administration, left for Wayanad for medical assistance in the landslide-hit areas. The team carried medicines along with it to support the local medical teams for treating those injured in the tragedy, and also to provide medical help to the locals.

The team was received at Bavali check-post on the Karnataka-Kerala border by Hunsur assistant commissioner N.C. Venkataraju, tahsildar Srinivas, and taluk medical officer Dr. Ravikumar.

The doctors including Dr. Srinivas, Dr. Nagesh Rao, Dr. Sheshadri, and Mr. Umesh were later sent to Kerala from the border check-post by the officials, hoping that their presence would help the local medical teams.

Later, speaking to reporters, the assistant commissioner said the specialists from Mysuru had been sent to Kerala on behalf of the Mysuru district administration to support the local medical teams. “Also, in the district too, we have kept adequate medicines as a precautionary measure.”

Dr. Ravikumar said the team from PHC in Dodda Bairakakuppe, including doctors and staff, and an ambulance has been stationed as a stand-by as a precaution in case of an emergency and also 10 beds had been set aside in H.D. Kote Taluk Hospital along with five emergency vehicles to shift the injured to the hospital if necessary. Adequate medicines had been stocked at the hospital, he added.

