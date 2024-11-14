Mysuru division’s freight operation gets a boost 

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway shored up its freight operations by loading and transporting 100 four-wheelers in Newly Modified Goods (NMG) rake for the first time.

The four-wheelers were manufactured by Toyota at its Bidadi plant and transported by road to Nanjangud from where they were loaded to the NMG rake which are tailor-made to transport automobiles.

A total of 100 Toyota cars were loaded onto 25 NMG wagons and were transported to Delhi.

Though multiple rakes of two-wheelers are loaded from Mysuru on a regular basis, this is for the first time that cars were transported and underscores the progress being notched up by the Business Development Unit (BDU)

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager said the loading and transportation of cars into NMG rakes underscores Mysuru Railway Division’s commitment to building stronger business partnerships, increase freight revenue, improve operational efficiency among others.

“This achievement showcases our division’s commitment to business growth and customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing our efforts in developing innovative logistics solutions,” she added.

Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager said the initiative has helped expand the logistical reach and capabilities of the division and enabled to enhance its revenue.

The authorities said the cumulative revenue earnings till October 2024 during the current financial year was ₹4,74.70 crore and the total loading was 5.880 million tons. Iron ore accounts for the bulk of freight earnings and the revenue realised through transportation of iron ore stood at ₹3,51.50 crore.

Iron ore is loaded at Sasalu and MMEC siding in Chitradurga district while food grains are loaded from Shivamogga, Haveri, and Davangere sections. Transportation of Petroleum, Oil and Lubircants (POL) from Hassan has generated ₹103.81 crore by way of revenue till the end of October this year.