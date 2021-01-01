Mysuru division to run additional train services from Jan. 4

Mysuru

01 January 2021 19:24 IST

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway will run additional unreserved trains with effect from January 4. These are MEMU/DEMU services and will operate on six days a week except on Sundays.

A release said Train No. 06256 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU will depart from Mysuru at 6.10 a.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.15 a.m. En route the train will have commercial stoppages at Naganahalli, Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Chandagiri Koppal Halt, Byadarahalli, Yeliyur, Mandya, Hanakere, Maddur, Nidaghatta Halt, Settihalli, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Ketohalli Halt, Bidadi, Hejjala, Kengeri, Jnana Bharati, Nayandahalli and Krishnadevaraya Halt.

In the return direction, Train No. 06255 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 7 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 10.10 p.m with the scheduled stops mentioned above.

Consequent upon the running of the above train with effect from January 4, the services of Train No. 06557/06558 Bangarpet-Mysuru-Bangarpet MEMU train is cancelled, said the release.

Train No. 06257 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU will depart from Bengaluru at 9.20 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 12.45 p.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06258 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU will depart from Mysuru at 1.45 p.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 5 p.m.

Train No.06281 Yesvanthpur-Hassan DEMU will depart from Yesvanthpur at 9.40 a.m. and reach Hassan at 1 p.m. Enroute the train will have stoppages at Chikbanavar, Soldevanahalli, Nelamangala, Solur, Thippasandra, Kunigal, Yediyuru, B.G.Nagar, Hirisave, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, D.Samudravalli and Shantigrama.

In the return direction Train No.06282 Hassan-Yesvanthpur DEMU will depart from Hassan at 2.15 p.m. and reach Yesvanthpur at 6.20 p.m. with the above mentioned stoppages.

Consequent upon the running of the above train, the services of Train No. 06579/06580 Yesvanthpur -Hassan-Yesvanthpur DEMU is cancelled with effect from January 4.

Train No.06275 Yesvathpur – Arsikere DEMU will depart from Yesvanthpur at 9.20 a.m. and reach Arsikere at 1 p.m. It will have stoppages at Chikbanavar, Soldevanahalli, Golhalli, Bhairanayakanahalli, Dodbele, Muddalinganahalli, Nidavanda, Dobbspet Halt, Hirehalli, Kyatsandra, Tumakuru, Heggere Halt, Mallasandra, Gubbi, Nittur, Sampige Road, Ammasandra, Banasandra, Aralaguppe Halt, Kardi, Banashankari Halt, Tiptur, Shri Sharada Nagar, Honnavalli Road and Adihalli

In the return direction Train No 06276 Arsikere – Yssvanthpur DEMUwill depart from Arsikere at 2 p.m. to reach Yesvathpur at 5.45 p.m.

The authorities said passengers should comply with all COVID-19 norms stipulated by the Central and the State Governments both on stations and on board the trains.

