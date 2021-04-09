Mysuru division of SWR to resume additional train services

Passenger patronisation of train services has steadily increased over the last few months.

09 April 2021 23:14 IST

The trains will run between April 10 and 14 and will be in operation till further orders

The Mysuru division of the South Western Railways will resume services of a few important trains that will cover different sections of the division connecting Mysuru with different districts of the State.

The services of these trains will resume between April 10 and 14 and they will run till further orders. These include three daily unreserved trains from Mysuru to Arsikere, Talaguppa and Belagavi, for which tickets will be issued across counters.

Divisional railway manager Rahul Agarwal said on Friday that they have taken into cognisance the situation brought about due to the suspension of bus services by KSRTC since the last few days and have introduced additional services.

Mr. Agarwal said passenger patronisation of trains has steadily increased over the last few months and as on date, about 100 pairs of trains were running over the Mysuru division including 32 pairs of trains that originate from the division connecting different States.

However, the authorities are still wary about the normal resumption of all services included in the railway timetable in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. But, based on the demand pattern and approval from the headquarters, unreserved trains are also being introduced ubject to strict adherence of COVID-19 norms of the State and Central governments, including wearing of masks, using sanitisers etc. on board trains and at railway stations.

The occupancy rates of long-distance express trains too was encouraging at about 60% to 70% and was increasing. However, the passenger services for short-distance routes were not yet fully restored, according to Mr. Agarwal. He said despite the pandemic, the Mysuru division loaded 6.914 million tonnes of freight till the end of March 2021. This surpassed the previous second-highest loading which was 6.624 million tonnes achieved in 2012-13, by 4.4%. However, compared to the loading of the previous year, it was less by 15% due to the pandemic. But with the concerted efforts of the marketing team of the Business Development Unit, the performance gap compared to the previous year which was 75% in April 2020, was bridged and reduced to 15% by March 2021, said Mr. Agarwal.

The total revenue earned was ₹532.16 crore as against ₹844.75 crore in the previous year. The revenue from the passenger segment was ₹55.45 crore as against ₹278.09 crore in the previous year. With regard to track development, Mr. Agarwal said the Mysuru division had completed the doubling of track from Tolahunse to Devaragudda section (40.27 km) on the Bengaluru-Hubballi main line. Similarly, 57.63 km was electrified in Rayadurga-Chitradurga.

In addition, speed of trains had been increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph on the mainline between Birur-Chikjajur section and from 60 kmph to 90 to 100 kmph on the branchlines of Amaravati-Kottur and Kadur-Chikkamagalur, said Mr. Agarwal.