Mysuru division of SWR begins vaccination drive at workplace

Mysuru

16 April 2021 19:31 IST

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway on Friday began COVID-19 vaccination programme at the workplace to its employees who are aged 45 years and above and other eligible frontline workforce.

The immunisation programme began at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in Mysuru. All the employees were registered online before vaccine was administered and all the safety protocols were followed during the rogramme.

Similar vaccination drives are being held in major workplaces and in stations including Shivamogga, Harihar, Arsikere, and Sakleshpur. Mysuru is the first division in South Western Railway to start the immunization programme for the frontline staff. “As on date, Mysuru division has administered 2,419 vaccine doses to the eligible employees including frontline staff, health workers, retired employees with co-moribities and their family members and also to the general public”, said a statement issued by Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Division.

G.S. Ramachandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Mysuru, under the guidance of Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, monitored the programme and said similar sessions will be held across the division as part of the Railways’ commitment to ensuring vaccination to all eligible employees.