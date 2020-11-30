Mysuru division gets new freight customers

For the first time after two years, sugar consignment was transported to the Central Railway

As per the directives of Railway Board and in a bid to give boost to the freight traffic by Railways, Business Development Units (BDUs) have been set up in Zonal and Divisional levels consisting of functionaries from all departments concerned.

The Mysuru division has been striving to increase its freight volume as well as its share in freight transport. The Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru division, Rahul Agarwal, initiated the move to form BDUs at sub-divisional level to give a push to freight traffic and to enable ease of doing business.

As a result of the sustained marketing efforts of BDU, the division was able to reinstate old traffic of maize and added new freight customers in sugar loading.

For the first time, the division loaded sugar consignment from Mylar Sugar Companies which loaded 1,320 tonnes of sugar from Shree Mahadevappa Mailara Railway Station, Haveri, to Navkar Corp Ltd, Panvel of Central Railway covering a total distance of 760 km and generating around ₹13 lakh revenue to the division.

Adding to the achievement of BDU and in addition to transporting sugar the division after a gap of two years transported, 1,330 tonnes of maize from Ranebennur to Rudrapur of North Eastern Railway covering a distance of 2,303 km and generating around ₹32 lakh revenue, a release said here.

“Railways have emerged as the most convenient, safe and faster way of freight transportation. Due to the immense efforts and initiatives of marketing team, the division was able to generate additional revenue of ₹45 lakh during this month. Regular customer meets were conducted to explain freight schemes and to build confidence in them to choose railway as their preferred mode of transportation,” the release added.

The Mysuru division has assured customers a very conducive atmosphere and hassle-free transportation for their goods. For any queries regarding freight booking and transportation, parties can contact the Business Development Unit, Mysuru division or can download SWIFT application (Single Window Interface for Freight Transportation) from playstore which acts as one point destination for goods and parcel booking.