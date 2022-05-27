Mysuru Division celebrates 67th Railway Week

Staff identified for excellence in work felicitated

The 67 th Railway Week celebrations at the divisional level held on Saturday saw awards and felicitations to railway employees who excelled in their works.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, presented awards to the employees and 86 staff received individual awards while 10 group awards was shared by 60 employees for exemplary performance during the financial year 2021-2022.

During the programme Banasandra Railway station was awarded the best-maintained railway station in Mysuru Division while the Personnel Branch office at Mysuru was awarded as best maintained office.

This year 6 officers and 34 employees of the division were awarded for their meritorious service at the zonal level, he said.

Mr.Rahul Agarwal briefed the staff of the performance during the year 2021-22 and said that the division could achieve overall freight loading of 9.14 million tonnes against 6.91 million tonnes last year. This was an increase of 32.20 per cent, he added.

The Originating Revenue stood at ₹930.01 crore and was an increase of 20.26% over last year and the division transported 14.04 million passengers during the year, according to Mr.Agarwal.

With respect to passenger amenities, he said lifts were commissioned at Hassan, Arsikere, Birur and Kadur and for providing better services to passengers, 28 coaches were permanently augmented while 384 coaches were provided for temporary augmentation in various trains originating from the division.

On the environment front, a Solid Waste Management plant was commissioned at Mysuru along with several drives being conducted on Swachh Bharat, enforcement of ban on plastics and encouraging water conservation. Around 3000 trees were planted in a continued effort for providing green cover over the division, said the DRM.

In terms of infrastructure augmentation 64 route km of track was electrified between Chitradurga and Hosadurga and the sectional speed was increased on 142 route km in the division, said Mr.Agarwal.

Senior officials of the division and other staff were present on the occasion.

