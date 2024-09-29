Mysuru district police busts rave party near KRS backwaters, detains 50 persons

The Mysuru district police busted a rave party late on Saturday (September 28, 2024) night and took more than 50 persons into custody.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a private farm at Meenakshipura situated near KRS backwaters on the outskirts of Mysuru, falling under Ilwala police station limits, where the rave party was underway.

No narcotics

However, Superintendent of Mysuru district police N. Vishnuvardhan said the police did not recover any narcotic substances from the venue of the rave party or the persons present at the spot.

The police has arrested more than 50 persons and they have been subjected to medical examination by a team from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory. “All of them will be subjected to medical examination,” he said as part of the efforts by the police to ascertain if drugs had been consumed.

The results of the medical tests are awaited and action will be taken based on the outcome of the tests. Mr. Vishnuvardhan said the organisers of the rave party had not obtained prior permission from the authorities. The jurisdictional police station did not have any information about the party, he said.

Inquiries underway

A special team constituted by the Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police is inquiring into the matter. The investigation will find out who was organising the party and the social media platform chosen to invite people, he said.

The identity of the persons attending the party will also be found out during the investigation, said Mr. Vishnuvardhan when asked if foreigners had attended the rave party. The police investigation will also ascertain the identity of the private farm’s owner.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vishnuvardhan has kept Chief Minister Siddaramaiah updated about the raid. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the police will take action as per law.

