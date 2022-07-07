Mysuru District Credit Plan outlay for 2022-23 pegged at ₹21,980 crores

The Mysuru district credit plan for 2022-23 was released by MP Mr. Pratap Simha (third from right), in the presence of DC Bagadi Gautham and senior bank officials in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The district credit plan outlay for 2022-23 for Mysuru district under the Lead Bank scheme is ₹21,980 crore which is a 15 per cent increase over the previous year’s plan.

The plan was released ahead of the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting here on Thursday.

The credit outlay for the priority sector is ₹16,617 crore for the current financial year and this is ₹2,141 crore higher than the outlay for the previous year and an increase of 15 per cent. The non-priority sector has been allotted ₹5,363 crore which is ₹727 crore higher than the last year’s allocation.

While the commercial banks in the public sector have been allotted ₹10,544 crore in all for disbursal and the banks in private sector have to disburse ₹2,475 crore.

Within the priority sector, the outlay for the agriculture sector is ₹8,120 crore of which ₹4422 crore is for crop loans and ₹3,698 crore is Term Loans. The outlay for SSI and MSMEs has been pegged at ₹5207 crore while the outlay for trade and services is ₹3390 crore.

Within the district credit outlay has been pegged for different taluks and Mysuru has a credit outlay of ₹10,790 crore while the outlay for Hunsur is ₹2,300 crore. Similarly, the credit outlay for Nanjangud is ₹2,265 crore, T. Narsipura (₹1,725) crore, H.D. Kote (₹820 crore), Periyapatana (₹2,206 crore), K.R. Nagara (₹1,495 crore) while the credit outlay for Sargur is ₹379 crore.

The Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said the plan indicates flow of credit to all the sectors based on envisaged developmental programme and priorities and reflects the current policies of the Government of India, RBI and Government of Karnataka focusing on inclusive growth with thrust on the economy.

The bank authorities said that the credit plan lays emphasis on agriculture and MSME sector for sustainable growth with priority for rural development and Government sponsored schemes.

With respect to the implementation of annual credit plan 2021-22, the meeting was informed that the achievement was 80 per cent of the target while the credit disbursal for agriculture was 84 per cent of the planned outlay.

Mysuru MP Mr. Pratap Simha, Mr. Bagadi Gautham, Lead Bank Manager P. Dineshand senior bank officials were present.

After the release of the district credit plan, the DLRC meeting was chaired by Mr. Bagadi Gautham who expressed his displeasure with the banks for rejecting loan applications under various Government schemes without assigning any reason. The district officials were also instructed to ensure that they follow up with the concerned bank officials and exhaust all the avenues before complaining in the DLRC meetings.