Mysuru district administration gearing up for third wave

Authorities inspect hospitals to ascertain preparations

The district administration in Mysuru is gearing up to handle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the third wave which is already sweeping across the country and has initiated measures to cope with the possible patients rush to hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham in this connection paid a series of visits to various hospitals across the district to ensure that the facilities are in place and other protocols are in place.

He told mediapersons on Sunday that the district war room and the covid care centre at Mandakalli have already been activated and he was conducting spot visits to K.R.Hospital, Beedi Workers Hospital and all the hospitals in the taluks to ensure that the facilities are in order.

He said the local area MLA Tanvir Sait had apprised him of shoring up the facilities at the Beedi Workers Hospital since the last few weeks and a meeting was also conducted on Saturday. There was a follow-up meeting on Sunday and the MLA highlighted a few shortcomings including lack of adequate doctors and staff to handle the possible surge in the patients who could be admitted to the 350-bed hospital. The issues were discussed and the district health officer was directed to take steps to overcome the lacunae.

Mr. Sait has also released money from the MLA-Local Area Development fund to help meet certain requirements besides promising volunteers o assist the staff on duty and hence there is no dearth of men and material, he added.

Mr. Sait said certain anomalies and shortcomings were witnessed earlier and most of them have been overcome and oxygen points have been created besides establishment of an oxygen generating plant with 850-litre capacity. In addition the MCC has installed 3 dura-cylinders apart from providing 39 jumbo cylinders all of which are expected to meet any contingency in the days ahead, said the MLA.

‘’Some of the shortcomings of the hospital including lack of adequate doctors and staff was highlighted in today’s meeting and the DC has instructed the DHO to sort it out so that patients receive the best possible treatment’’, Mr. Tanvir Sait added.